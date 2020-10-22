‘Totally tone deaf’: Hilton Head gated community to host big events next month

Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse, located in the Leamington area of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, next to a massive live oak tree estimated to be one of the oldest on Hilton Head. Submitted to The Island Packet

An email sent Monday to residents of Leamington, a gated community on Hilton Head Island, that would probably have been ignored had it been sent in October 2019.

It alerted the community that a 100-person junior golf tournament and a 100-person wedding would be held there in November.

“Will there be some extra traffic and hubbub in our community as a result of the activities that weekend? You bet!!! But that is all a part of having a vibrant golf course as such a wonderful amenity in the midst of our community,” it read.

The cheery email from the property owners’ association addressed the bride, how to see her as she parades through the community and how the golfers will be coming from across the United States.

“To make things a little more interesting, on Saturday, November 14th, a wedding will be held on the property of the Leamington Lighthouse. Not just any wedding, this will be the nuptials for the head of Human Resources for Arthur Hills’ parent company, Greenwood Communities, and Resorts,” it read.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But it did not mention the coronavirus pandemic.

Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse, located in the Leamington area of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, next to a massive live oak tree estimated to be one of the oldest on Hilton Head. Edward C. Robison III Submitted to The Island Packet

“The board was right to notify residents, but the letter itself was totally tone deaf,” resident Lauri Mitchell told The Island Packet. “It was all happy talk without any recognition that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we’re bringing in all these people to Leamington.”

The letter illustrates how things that seemed simple one year ago — exciting event announcements, for example — are now markers to residents of how seriously an organization takes their safety.

The Town of Hilton Head Island has extended its face mask requirement for commercial businesses until Dec. 5 and is not currently issuing event permits for larger gatherings of more than 500 people on town-owned property. That ban doesn’t affect private property, although gatherings of 250 or more are required to register with the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Weddings are exempt from registration requirements, as Gov. Henry McMaster has designated them as exempted religious ceremonies.

A letter sent to Leamington residents about an upcoming golf tournament and wedding in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Not turning away any business’

Leamington’s POA board responded to concerns about the events by sharing that the golf course’s management company, Greenwood Development Corp., was responsible for booking the wedding and tournament at the Arthur Hills Golf Course.

Contacted Wednesday, COO Brad Marra said the email left out that the wedding will be held outdoors and attendees will wear masks.

“We’re keeping everything as safe as possible, but we’re not turning away business right now,” Marra said.

Hilton Head Rear Range Lighthouse, located in the Leamington area of Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, has a brand new stained roof and 360-degree observation deck boards. The lighthouse’s windows and doors were replaced and painted in a natural green tone. Edward C. Robison III Submitted to The Island Packet

Marra, who also oversees operations at neighboring Palmetto Dunes, said the golf tournament reflects one of the busiest fall seasons on the island for golf he’s ever seen.

He said between 150 and 200 people are playing rounds at each of the courses he manages each day.

Still, residents like Mitchell, whose son canceled his wedding earlier this year, say they’re worried about the gathering spreading the virus to island residents and the hospitality staff required to work the event.

“I wish people were being smarter about how they’re taking precautions,” she said. “Organizations should be taking the lead.”