‘Not to the point of comfort’ with COVID-19 cases, Port Royal extends mask requirement

Another Beaufort County municipality has opted to keep mask requirements in place.

Face masks will be required in the town of Port Royal through Nov. 11 after Town Council voted 5-0 Wednesday to extend the mandate. Town leaders acknowledged improving case numbers but said the majority of feedback from the public and health professionals has favored keeping the requirement in place.

“I abide by the law and have definitely seen the results of the mandate,” Councilman Darryl Owens said. “In light of that also, and with the numbers still not to the point of comfort, I support a continuation in the interim of this current ordinance.”

Masks are required when people enter commercial buildings and for employees who interact with the public. There are exceptions for children younger than 12, those with health conditions and for people doing strenuous exercise or performing music.

A violation is a civil infraction with a fine up to $50, though town officials are primarily encouraging voluntary compliance.

The city of Beaufort this week extended its mask requirement through Dec. 11, and Bluffton pushed its requirement to Dec. 13.

Beaufort County Council declined to extend a mandate for unincorporated areas of the county, so that requirement will expire Oct. 23.

The municipalities’ decisions come after Beaufort Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Baxley wrote to local government leaders about the county vote, urging them to keep mask requirements in place. Baxley cited a lack of adequate testing to withstand a second wave of COVID-19, said the hospital still isn’t able to get sufficient PPE, and that cases numbers are still rising in dozens of other states.

Port Royal council member Kevin Phillips referenced the 5.1% rate of positive tests in Beaufort County during the past week as evidence the town could consider withdrawing the mask rule soon. State health officials reported an 11.1% positive rate statewide Tuesday.

“Everything seems to be moving in the right direction,” Phillips said.

