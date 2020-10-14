14 coronavirus cases, no new deaths announced in Beaufort County Wednesday

Fourteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday.

No additional deaths were announced.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a possible surge of infections as cooler weather sets in, flu season begins and kids return to schools for face-to-face instruction.

The city of Beaufort and town of Bluffton, meanwhile, on Tuesday both voted to extend their COVID-19 mask mandates until December.

Russell Baxley, CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital, in an email Tuesday to local government leaders wrote that masks are effective “without a question.”

The coronavirus’ spread slowed in most Beaufort County ZIP codes within five weeks after local mask rules went into effect this past summer, according to an Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette analysis of S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

“Anti-maskers are pushing very hard to lift the ordinances with the belief they were never necessary in the first place and/or this is under control and we should not need to mask anymore, but my question is what if they are wrong?” Baxley wrote. “What happens if we see another surge, the question everyone should be asking is are we prepared for another surge, and that answer is no.”

The Beaufort County Council on Monday voted to not extend its mask ordinance for unincorporated parts of the county. The rules, which required people to wear masks or face coverings inside all commercial and public buildings, are set to expire late next week.

States across the Midwest have logged record-high case counts in recent days, and infections are rising around the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday: 287

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 5.1%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 14.8

Total cases: 5,841 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 86 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 106.7 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 11.1%

New cases announced Wednesday: 700

Total cases: 153,729 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 17

Total deaths: 3,387 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,448 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,137 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 362 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 687 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.