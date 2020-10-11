12 coronavirus cases reported in Beaufort County on Sunday, no deaths

State health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Beaufort County on Sunday.

Statewide there are 716 new cases and two deaths. Neither of the deaths was from Beaufort County.

Daily cases in Beaufort County have ticked down since the summer, as testing has also dropped off.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends people out regularly in their community be tested monthly to ensure they aren’t infected.

Medical experts are preparing for how cooler weather might affect case numbers as more people congregate indoors, where the virus has a higher likelihood of spreading.

Local numbers

Number of viral test results reported Saturday: 261

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 6.7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 16.6

Two-week incidence rate: 127.5 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has suggested that governments reopen only after the percentage of positive tests is below 5% for at least two weeks.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests Saturday: 10.3%

New cases announced Sunday: 716

Total cases: 151,649

New deaths announced Sunday: 2

Total deaths: 3,348

Experts fear a possible surge of new infections this fall as schools resume in-person classes. At the University of South Carolina, hundreds of students have already been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,438 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,136 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 359 cases. The 29926 ZIP code covering the north side has 687 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public. People who are active in the community or can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested monthly, DHEC says.

“Recently, our (case) numbers have been slowly trending downward,” said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s top epidemiologist, in late August. “For that to continue, we cannot let up.”

