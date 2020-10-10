18 new coronavirus infections in Beaufort Co., no new deaths on Saturday

Eighteen more Beaufort County residents were infected with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to state health officials.

There were no new deaths in the county.

Daily cases in Beaufort County have ticked down since the summer, as testing has also dropped off.

New numbers from S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, however, show a short spike in tests on Friday, more than doubling to 598 taken.

Local numbers

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Viral test results reported Friday: 503

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 7.1%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 15.8

Total cases: 5,793 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 85 confirmed, according to DHEC

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Two-week incidence rate: 122.8 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 10.6%

New cases announced Saturday: 860

Total cases: 150,915 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 21

Total deaths: 3,346 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,435 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,133 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 359 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 685 cases, according to DHEC data.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are being reported in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

“Recently, our (case) numbers have been slowly trending downward,” said Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, in late August. “For that to continue, we cannot let up.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also includes those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.