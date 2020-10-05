Need a coronavirus test? 2 free COVID-19 testing events set for Beaufort Co. Here’s when

Two free COVID-19 testing events have been scheduled in Beaufort County this week.

No doctors’ referrals are needed to get tested. Still, state officials recommend that people register online before attending one of the two “pop-up” testing events at the Beaufort County Health Department. They are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at 601 Wilmington St. in Beaufort.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is sponsoring the clinics.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the county, meanwhile, recently dropped.

That indicates there’s less disease circulating around the community, said Dr. Stephen Larson, owner of Sea Pines Circle Immediate Care Clinic.

Widespread COVID-19 testing, though, is critical to identifying both symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.

Because people can spread the deadly pathogen without feeling sick, testing is one of the few ways DHEC can squelch future outbreaks.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health, has urged residents to get tested even if they have mild symptoms or think they just have allergies.