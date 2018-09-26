HGTV crew on Hilton Head to film show. Here’s where you might spot the cameras

An HGTV crew is on Hilton Head Island and could be filming at a popular beach bar Wednesday, according to the owner of the business.

Jim Lisenby of Pool Bar Jim’s said he was contacted by the network, which is filming episode of “Island Life” on Hilton Head.

The show will be visiting condos on the island and filming at local businesses to give viewers a feel for the area, he said.

Pool Bar Jim’s is in the Sea Crest Resort in the Coligny area.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lisenby said he wasn’t given a specific time when filming would happen but told the network he would be ready. He set up a Facebook event to keep patrons notified.

SHARE COPY LINK A master at making frozen drinks, Hilton Head's Jim Lisenby, aka "Pool Bar Jim", shares his "must haves" for making your favorite icy cocktail.

It’s not the first time “Island Life” has filmed on Hilton Head.

In June 2017, cameras tagged along as Penny and Darryl Gray of Lake Placid, New York, looked at homes in Indigo Run and Hilton Head Plantation.

Another episode filmed that summer featured the Martindell family from Doylestown, Pennsylvania; they ended up choosing a home in Port Royal Plantation.

HGTV’s website says “Island Life” is about people who are making their dreams come true by buying a residence on an island. “Tropical dreamers will be shown island properties that fit into any budget, from ultra-affordable to totally outrageous,” the website says.





Recent episodes followed couples in Ocean City, Maryland, and Gulf Shores, Alabama.