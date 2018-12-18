HGTV show featuring Hilton Head is on TV this weekend. It’s this Realtor’s 5th episode

An episode of HGTV’s “Island Life” featuring homes on Hilton Head Island will premiere Sunday night.

In the episode of the television home-buying reality show, a music therapist and first-time home buyer makes plans to move from Salt Lake City to Hilton Head, according to the show’s description.

The show’s cameras follow along as she tours homes on the island in an effort to find the one that’s best for her.

Realtor Paula Traver with Sea Pines Real Estate at the Beach Club said she could not talk about details of the filming before the show is broadcast.

It will air at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on HGTV.

The episode was filmed last spring, Traver said.

The show’s description says the home buyer wants to move to Hilton Head because “she can’t stop picturing herself on the beautiful beaches where she will not only be closer to family but she’ll also be able to catch up on all the kayaking, kite surfing, fishing and swimming the island has to offer.”

Traver said the home buyer grew up on Hilton Head and wanted to return to the island.

It’s not the first time Traver has been part of filming “Island Life.” She said this will be her fifth episode.

Another episode she was featured in aired in August and featured a couple from Fairfax, Virginia making a move to the island after visiting the area and falling in love with the Lowcountry’s beauty and easy access to the water.

In June 2017, cameras tagged along as Penny and Darryl Gray of Lake Placid, New York, looked at properties in Indigo Run and Hilton Head Plantation. Another episode filmed that summer featured the Martindell family from Doylestown, Pennsylvania; they ended up choosing a home in Port Royal Plantation.

Paula Traver of Charter One Realty discusses what clients Penny and Darryl Gray wanted in their Hilton Head dream home, which will be featured in an episode of HGTV's Island Life later this year or early next.

The show also reportedly planned to film an episode on the island in late September. Jim Lisenby of Pool Bar Jim’s told The Island Packet at the time that he had been contacted about filming scenes in his business.



