Another new building planned for a busy Beaufort area. Here’s what could be coming.

A major new building project could be coming to a busy Beaufort thoroughfare.
A Charleston-based eye doctor has proposed a 14,600 square-foot medical office building on Ribaut Road across from a nearby bowling center and city fire station, plans submitted to the city show. The property is currently wooded lots bordered by property preserved by the Beaufort County Open Land Trust and backs up to the Spanish Point neighborhood.
Clinics, nurses stations and waiting rooms would make up the first floor, according to the documents prepared by architect Bill Chambers. The plans didn’t show possible second-floor uses.
Space for a future 3,000 square-foot building is also included in site documents. Plans were submitted in August and have undergone conceptual review by city planners.
Retina Consultants owns the 1.2 acre property, which includes multiple parcels in the area of 1161 Ribaut Road. The eye practice has a location at 1264 Ribaut Road and other offices in Charleston, Lake City, Walterboro, Mount Pleasant, Ladson and Orangeburg, according to its website.
A phone message left for the practice was not returned Tuesday afternoon.
The office project joins other development activity underway or proposed in the area.
A newly renovated medical office building is being completed at Pine Court and Ribaut.
Beaufort Memorial Hospital is relocating its Keyserling Cancer Center to its main campus on Ribaut and building an expansion. Plans are expected to be complete next year.
Just down the road from the proposed medical office building, an affordable housing developer proposed a senior living facility adjacent to what would be a new Enmark gas station.
