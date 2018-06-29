There are big plans to transform this Beaufort block. Here's what could be coming.

The planned redevelopment of a Beaufort block could include a new place for older residents to live as demand for senior housing is expected to rise in the area.
A 49-unit senior housing project has been proposed on Ribaut Road near First Boulevard. The four-story, 60,000 square-foot building would include one and two-bedroom units, city documents show.
Developer Lowcountry Housing Communities specializes in affordable housing projects and has built numerous senior apartment communities in Georgia and South Carolina, according to its website. A phone message for the developer wasn't immediately returned Friday.
The 2.9 acre Beaufort property was previously home to Keith's Plumbing, which relocated to Parris Island Gateway. Conceptual plans show the building located behind La Nopalera restaurant and a vacant gas station.
The city worked with the project engineer for months on the best locations for the building.
A new Enmark gas station is planned at First Boulevard and Ribaut Road to replace the vacant Shell station and former Red Rooster Restaurant on the lots, the city documents say. A new access road would connect the senior housing project to First Boulevard adjacent to Enmark.
A recent study concluded there is need for such a housing development.
The Beaufort County housing assessment showed older residents would be the fastest-growing households in the area during the next five years and that housing options for seniors should be a city priority.
An independent living facility is planned as part of the Whitehall development on Lady's Island. New assisted living facilities were recently completed on Lady's Island and Port Royal.
The housing survey found a 99.5 percent occupancy rate in multifamily developments in the city of Beaufort. Of more than 1,000 units surveyed, only five were vacant.
The Ribaut Road area has apartment projects in the works and recently completed.
Recently completed Marsh Point in Port Royal includes 48 units built as workforce housing.
Plans for another workforce housing apartment development has been approved at Pine Court and Ribaut Road in Beaufort.
