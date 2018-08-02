Former NFL player is selling his Bluffton mansion. Check out the ‘secluded’ getaway

“It’s a nice place to get away — very secluded, very private.”

That’s what former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keith Brooking told the Wall Street Journal about his Palmetto Bluff home last week.

The home, located on Mount Pelia Road in Bluffton, is listed for sale for $3.975 million and was featured on the publication’s website as a “House of the Day.”

The photos that accompany the real estate listing on Palmetto Bluff’s website show off the home’s Lowcountry style, with high ceilings, hardwood floors and an abundance of large windows.

Those large windows flood the home’s living areas with light and they also offer views of the lush, tree-filled yard that’s a little over an acre in size and directly on the May River.

A large screened porch on the back of the house makes the most of outdoor living and includes a fireplace and a seating area for television adjacent to an eating area and outdoor kitchen. There’s another screened porch on the second floor.

Brooking and his wife, Holly, bought the lot in 2005 for $1.5 million and built the home in 2012 for $2.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which explained that the couple first stayed at Palmetto Bluff on their honeymoon and moved their family there after Brooking retired from pro football.

In addition to the Dallas Cowboys, Brooking also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

All total, the 7,077-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and another three half-baths.

There is a two-car garage attached to the house and an additional two-car garage separate from the home.

Each of the home’s three floors — including a third-floor man cave with more masculine decor — is accessible by elevator.

There is a large gourmet kitchen and an adjoining butler’s pantry on the first floor, which also houses the master suite.





Photos included with the real estate listing show the antique heart pine flooring throughout the home.

Brooking told The Wall Street Journal that the home’s reclaimed hardwood floors came from an 1890s cigarette factory in Louisville, Kentucky.