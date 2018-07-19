Lowcountry luxury: Look around Buck Island, the private retreat listed for $5.9 million

For $5.9 million, you could own Buck Island, a 10-acre retreat just off the south end of Hilton Head where privacy reigns.
But if you don’t have that kind of budget for a residence right now, you can still take a virtual look around.
The Charter One Realty real estate listing for the property, which includes a home and a guest house, contains 50 photographs showing the lush gardens and luxurious residence, all with waterfront views.
“This beautiful island’s homes, buildings, pathways and boardwalks were designed with nature in mind,” the listing says. “This coastal jewel is now being made available on the market for the first time.”
The sale also comes with some extras, including three golf carts, a Kubota utility vehicle, three skiff boats, an enclosed mini-tug and a landing craft for equipment.
The island — located “where Broad Creek meets the Calibogue Sound,” according to Realtor James Wedgeworth — is accessible only by boat. Included with the sale is a boat slip at Harbour Town, less than a 10-minute ride from Buck Island
The home, built in the late 1980s, has been owned only by one family, Wedgeworth said.
Photos with the listing show the home’s Western red cedar exterior, fitting in with the Lowcountry landscape.
The 6,756-square-foot home has three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bath.
It also has indoor and outdoor atriums, a formal living room with a gas fireplace, a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a fitness center.
Ceilings in the living room and the master suite are made from Brazilian cherry, and the library has a hand-carved mantle custom made for the space.
The guest house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and features a wraparound porch.
Also on the property: A pool and a pond, a storage barn and docks, all connected by tree-lined walkways.
One of the biggest selling points is the view, however. Residents will have a 360-degree water view for brilliant sunrises and sunsets from anywhere on the property, according to the listing.
