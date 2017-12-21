It’s official: Hunting Island just doubled in size.

More Videos 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames Pause 0:50 Shared memories of Beaufort's legendary Nathaniel Bennett 1:50 Visiting the likely site of famous Lowcountry root doctor's grave 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:25 After 50+ years, he lost his job at the Beaufort Greyhound. Retirement didn’t take. 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:44 Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance 1:14 Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 0:27 Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat. Ted Turner has owned the 4,680-acre St. Phillips Island since 1979. It’s located between St. Helena Island and Pritchards Island, just north of Hilton Head Island, and is accessible only by boat. Drew Martin Plantation Services Inc, Google Earth, AP

