Big Lots plans grand opening. Here’s when shoppers can get extra discounts

Photo courtesy Big Lots

Big Lots is marking its grand opening in its new location in Beaufort with doorbusters and discounts for shoppers on Saturday and Sunday.

The store relocated from Beaufort Plaza to the former JCPenney location at 328 Robert Smalls Parkway in Cross Creek Plaza. JCPenney announced in June 2020 that it would be closing its Beaufort store as part of a bankruptcy restructuring that shuttered more than 150 stores nationally.

A spokesperson for Big Lots said its previous location closed July 21, and the new store’s soft opening was July 22.

During the grand opening weekend, shoppers will have the opportunity to earn up to $250 off their purchase with scratch-off cards. The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The renovated 33,701-square-foot space includes Broyhill furniture and home decor items in addition to other Big Lots merchandise, according to a news release from the retailer.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Big Lots back to Beaufort with a beautiful new store experience housed in a larger location,” Shannon Letts, senior vice president of real estate development for Big Lots, said in the news release.

Other businesses in Cross Creek Plaza include Belk, TJ Maxx and Planet Fitness.

Big Lots, which is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, operates 1,414 stores in 47 states. It’s website lists 34 locations in South Carolina, including one on Malphrus Road in Bluffton.

The new Beaufort store has 30 employees, the retailer’s spokesperson said.