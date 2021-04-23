RBC Heritage wasn’t the event ‘of yesteryear.’ But Hilton Head still felt a boost

There was a moment at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing that felt like any other year.

Late Saturday afternoon, it was nearing 85 degrees, not a cloud in the sky. The party people were starting to arrive at Harbour Town Golf Links, and the hardcore golf spectators were beginning to leave for the day.

Outside Sea Pines gates, cars dropped off fans at the Barmuda Triangle’s packed parking lot.

Signs advertised live music starting at 9 a.m. at Brother Shuckers Raw Bar. Reilley’s Grill & Bar’s outdoor patio was packed. People sat at tables, enjoying the shade and watching the highlights of the penultimate round of golf for the day.

Whether they were in town for Heritage or simply enjoying another day of life on the island, they were there and spending money.

After a year of economic turmoil and uncertainty, the hospitality industry was unsure of what to expect when the PGA Tour came to town this year.

Fewer fans were allowed into the RBC Heritage this year because of COVID-19, but golf stars still drew a crowd during the tournament. These fans were watching as world No. 1 Dustin Johnson was teeing off Saturday, April 18, 2021. Karl Puckett kpuckett@islandpacket.com

Although only 27,000 fans, or 20% of the tournament’s typical attendance, were able to get tickets this year, the island was teeming with families, golfers and visitors for the week.

Tom Reilley said business at CRAB restaurants, including Reilley’s Grill & Bar in the Triangle, was “record-breaking” during Heritage week.

“Fourth of July kind of numbers,” he told The Island Packet on Monday.

Twice the rush, twice the fun?

At a time when so many island businesses are concerned about being short-staffed, the Heritage week stood to push the workforce to the limits.

But south end restaurant owners reported a week impacted less by Heritage and more by normal tourism influxes of newly vaccinated people wanting to get out of the house.

“Actually, Heritage week was better than we expected,” Local Pie and FISH Coastal Casual owner Lee Lucier said. “I don’t know if we truly saw as many guests in town for the Heritage, but we saw a lot of guests in town.”

They weren’t all visitors, either.

“With (Heritage) being scaled down, I think locals felt more comfortable going out,” he added.

But alongside locals and tourists were, of course, the island’s stars.

At Lowcountry Backyard, owner Dave Peck shared a post on Facebook about a PGA Tour golfer who chose to visit his restaurant night after night.

Now that the RBC heritage is over, I just wanted to tell you of a proud moment. One of the top golfers who has traveled... Posted by A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant on Monday, April 19, 2021

Servers around the island reported seeing two dinner rushes nightly during the later days of the tournament: An early 5 p.m. rush and a post-Heritage 8:30 p.m. rush.

Hilton Head traffic

Traffic on the island’s south end was more manageable due to the reduced number of spectators, too.

Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies didn’t have to do traffic control on the south end during the tournament.

Most spectators parked at Honey Horn and took free buses down to Sea Pines, as in years past.

Lucier, who owns restaurants in Coligny and near Sea Pines Circle, said there was good traffic flow most of the week.

“It wasn’t Heritage of yesteryear,” he said.