This new Beaufort store is brewing tea and blending spices. Here’s where to get a taste

Three years ago, Heidi Ricard and her husband, Paul, were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary (and avoiding Hurricane Michael) in St. Augustine, Florida, when they stumbled upon the flagship The Spice & Tea Exchange.

The Port Royal residents brought home plenty of spices and tea, but more importantly, a new idea.

That idea became a reality in October when the Ricards opened their own franchise of the store, which also has locations on Hilton Head Island and in Charleston and Savannah.

Now, Beaufortonians and those traveling through can pop into the Bay Street shop near Hearth Wood Fired Pizza and Kilwins to explore the extensive selection of teas, spices, seasonings, salts and sugars.

“There’s something for everyone, whether you’re an experienced cook or someone that burns boiled water,” Ricard said. “A sprinkle of seasoning can make anything better.”

She said it’s a good spot to find new spices the grocery stores don’t carry, like one of the six different paprikas they have or the custom blends they make in store.

Tea lovers can also rejoice and refresh at the tea bar where any tea in the store can be brewed fresh, hot or cold.

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Beaufort offers a variety of products, including spices, sugars, and salts. Heidi Ricard Provided

Some of Ricard’s favorites include Ginseng Hippie, blueberry black tea over ice, mango tango, and an empress chai with a dash of ginger sugar and a splash of cream.

She said the 1 ounce bags of the loose leaf tea are popular because they let people try new flavors before committing to the bigger bag. Each day, the tea bar also has a new flavor readily brewed for customers to sample.

Ricard loves being able to work in the store every day with her husband and their daughter, Leah, who’s the store manager.

All three are thankful for the warm reception from locals and tourists.

“It’s been a dream of mine to have a shop on a main street in a small town, and we love being a part of this community,” she said. “We’re a franchise, but we’re locally owned, and it warms our heart to know we made the right decision to open this store.”

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Beaufort’s co-owners Paul and Heidi Ricard with their daughter, Leah, who is the store’s manager. Heidi Ricard Submitted

The store is celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday, March 5, live music from Steel Rail Express on Saturday afternoon, and discounts all weekend long.

Guests who make the first 50 purchases during the weekend will get a swag bag, and anyone who makes a purchase can enter a drawing to win a gift basket. On Friday, teas will be 20% off; on Saturday the spices, sugars, and salts will be 20% off; and on Sunday grinders will be buy-two-get-one-free.

In the future, Ricard said they hope to be able to offer classes in the evenings, including learning about tea and making herb and spices.