Bluffton brewery was so popular it had to close. It’s reopened with upgrades

If the stress of election week has left you in need of relaxation, a Bluffton hangout is ready for customers.

Lot 9 Brewing Co., located at 258 Red Cedar St. Suite 14, reopened Thursday night after being closed three weeks for upgrades.

Dana Briggs and Walter Trifari, who servers as brewmaster, opened the business on July 9.

“We never really expected the demand that we are seeing,” said business partner Elena Logan. “We’ve had a really tough time keeping up.”

The only way to meet that demand was to purchase a bigger brewhouse, one that would allow the business to make enough product to be able to fill growlers and hold special events.

“Pulling a system out and putting another one in takes a good deal of time,” Logan said.

Customers won’t notice a lot of difference on the surface. The footprint of the building did not change, nor did the brewery’s offerings.

They likely will notice greater availability of their favorites.

“We can brew in bigger batches, so we have more inventory of particular beers at one time.”

Among the customer favorites at Lot 9 include the Hell Raisin’ Hazy IPA and Blonde Ale. Logan said the Double IPA and sour ale also are a popular part of the rotation.

Lot 9 has outdoor seating and considers itself family-friendly and dog-friendly. Each night features a different food truck, and the brewery is planning a variety of community events like a Veterans Day celebration and a holiday artisan market.

Logan said the owners are looking forward to welcoming their customers back.

“People just like the fact that they can come in and hang out,” Logan said. “We don’t have any TVs going. It’s just about drinking good beer.”

If you go

What: Lot 9 Brewing Co.

Where: 258 Red Cedar St. #14, Bluffton

Phone: 843-757-5689

Website: lot9brew.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lot9brew