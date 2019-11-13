CBD chain with Hilton Head location expands to Beaufort; oil touted as natural pain relief

A year after a chain CBD store opened on Hilton Head, another location has popped up in Beaufort County — this time north of the Broad.

Your CBD Store Beaufort opened earlier this month in Beaufort Town Center on Boundary Street.

Jessica Rollins, who owns both locations, said a lot of customers visiting the Hilton Head store were driving an hour or more from the Beaufort and Fripp Island areas.

“We decided to open a store closer to them,” she said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

She said the company ensures all its products are “pure, extracted properly and are lab tested.” CBD, she said, can be a natural solution for anxiety, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, diabetes and other ailments.

The CBD oil in the human and pet-friendly products comes from industrial hemp in the U.S. and is 100 percent THC free, Rollins said.

She said a lot of people don’t know much about CBD, so she encourages them to come into the store and talk with an expert on staff about the products and health benefits.

Your CBD Store is the largest retailer of CBD in the world with more than 500 locations, according to a news release on the Beaufort store’s opening. Two dozen of those are located in South Carolina.

Both the Beaufort and Hilton Head locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

For more information, call the Beaufort store at 843-379-4545 or email beaufort491@cbdrx4u.com.