New store on Hilton Head says hemp product may ease anxiety and pain

Hilton Head Island has a new store that plans to focus on natural healing for all kinds of ailments.
Your CBD Store Hilton head opened Tuesday at 1012 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 8, next to Panera Bread.
The store uses CBD — an oil taken from hemp plants — to help with anxiety, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, diabetes and other ailments.
Owner Jessica Rollins has previously worked at two other CBD store locations in Augusta and in Lexington.
“We aren’t just some other retailer of CBD oil,” Rollins said. “We make sure all our products are pure, extracted properly and are lab tested.”
The oil comes from industrial hemp in the U.S. and is 100 percent THC free, Rollins said.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. For more information, call the store at 843-802-4422 or email Hiltonheadcbdrx4u.com.
