Planet Fitness is coming to Hilton Head. Here’s where and when

Rumors have been swirling, but now it’s official: Planet Fitness is opening on Hilton Head Island.

The fitness center will be located in the space formerly occupied by a Bi-Lo grocery store in Port Royal Plaza, according to David Bloom, who developed the shopping center with business partner Jim Bradshaw and others more than 35 years ago.

Bi-Lo closed the store over the summer.

Bloom said Planet Fitness is expected to set up temporary offices on the site in January to begin selling memberships and could open in May.

Kaleigh DeHart of Uproar PR, which is handling public relations for Planet Fitness, was less specific. She said the gym should be open by mid-2020.

The franchise is owned by the same company that owns the Bluffton Planet Fitness, which opened in August 2018 along Bluffton Parkway at Burnt Church Road, Bloom said. The Bluffton location was also previously a Bi-Lo grocery store.

There is also a Planet Fitness location on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort.

The building where Bi-Lo used to be in Port Royal Plaza on Hilton Head will become a Planet Fitness next year. Katherine Kokal kkokal@islandpacket.com

Memberships are $10 a month, or $21.99 with the inclusion of additional benefits like being able to use Planet Fitness facilities in any location and being able to bring a guest.

DeHart said the Hilton Head location will be open 24 hours a day.

The fitness facility known for its purple and yellow color scheme and “Judgement Free Zone” will fill 23,000 square feet in the former Bi-Lo space, Bloom said.

He said an Auto Zone is planned to fill an additional 8,450 square feet in the building, along with 8,000 square feet for new shops and restaurant space.

Across the parking lot, in the space left vacant when Sam’s Club moved to Bluffton in 2017, plans call for additional new businesses.

A news release from Bloom said a local group plans to use 22,000 square feet for a Smart Company Kids Zone that will feature a Ninja obstacle course, laser tag, baseball, a mirror maze and escape rooms.

Lease negotiations are underway with a department store company that sells discount home furnishings and decor to locate in 29,000 square feet, and additional tenants are being sought, the news release said.

Port Royal Plaza currently is home to several restaurants, including Fiesta Fresh, Reilley’s North End Pub and Street Meet American Grill, along with other shops and medical offices.