Hilton Head grocery store announces it will close at beginning of summer

The Bi-Lo on Mathews Drive on Hilton Head is closing on or before July 1. pexels.com

The Bi-Lo grocery store within Port Royal Plaza Shopping Center on Hilton Head Island is closing, according to an email from the store’s corporate office.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the store,” Joe Caldwell, senior manager of corporate communications wrote. “We realize that the closure of an under performing store in your community can be challenging. We do not take these decisions lightly, and only make this tough choice after careful consideration of its impact on our associates and our customers.”

Employees at the store — at 95 Mathews Drive — were the first to be notified of the closure, the email said. Customers should expect the store to close on or before July 1.

The Bi-Lo within Hilton Head’s Port Royal Plaza is closing its doors on or before July 1. The store is the second major retailer to leave the plaza. Google maps

“Our associates are committed to serving your community with the same level of service, value and quality you have come to expect from your store while the process is ongoing,” Caldwell said. “The process generally lasts no longer than 30 days and we will regularly share details about special mark-down discounts on our remaining merchandise.”

The store is the second major retailer to leave the plaza after Sam’s Club closed its doors Jan. 17, 2017 to open its new store in Bluffton off U.S. 278. The former Sam’s Club location remains vacant, according to The Bradshaw Group, the property manager for Port Royal Plaza.

A call to The Bradshaw Group to inquire about the vacant Sam’s Club and plans for the Bi-Lo was not immediately successful Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.