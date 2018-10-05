SC’s favorite pizza is made at this landmark Hilton Head Island restaurant, website says

When it comes to pizza, the conversation can become a little ... well, passionate. Everyone seems to have unique likes and dislikes.

So, when a popular regional website declared that South Carolinians’ favorite pizza could be found on Hilton Head Island, we were definitely hooked.

“South Carolinians Have Spoken And This Is The Absolute Favorite Pizza Restaurant In The State,” reads the headline on the Only In Your State website.

Which restaurant is being crowned king? Giuseppi’s on Hilton Head, according to the website.

Only In Your State used reviews on Trip Advisor to determine the state’s favorite. The Hilton Head location of Giuseppi’s — in Shelter Cove Plaza along U.S. 278 — has received 1,864 reviews on Trip Advisor.

“We try to visit Giuseppi’s at least once when we visit HHI. The one is Bluffton is great. My favorite thing about them is you can order just a slice anytime. Some places only offer during lunch and not for takeout,” wrote one reviewer on Trip Advisor.

“We have been to Hilton Head many times and we have always made sure to visit Giuseppe’s. Being a New Yorker originally I am a pizza and Italian food snob, but this place is not to be missed,” wrote another.

Several reviewers mentioned the Giuseppi’s signature “Wedgie,” a baked sandwich, of sorts.

A wedgie is a folded pizza dough stuffed with pizza-style fillings plus lettuce, tomato and condiments — think somewhere between a calzone and a wrap.

Other reviewers also appreciated the nods to Pittsburgh and the Steelers in the decor.

Only in Your State noted the restaurant’s use of quality ingredients and its enormous, sharable salads.

“Giuseppi’s makes their own sauce with tomatoes from California, makes fresh dough daily, and uses only the best cheese. Nothing beats a piping hot pie topped with ooey-gooey, stretchy hot cheese,” the website says.

The South Carolina pizza restaurants with the next highest number of reviews — tied at 1,440 — Ultimate California Pizza in Myrtle Beach and Benito’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta in North Myrtle Beach.

Based on Trip Advisor ratings, Giuseppi’s has a bit of competition on Hilton Head.

Dough Boys Pizza, Fat Baby’s Pizza and Subs, Local Pie, and Billa Italia Bistro and Pizzeria all have fewer reviews — by around a thousand or more — but were edging out Giuseppi’s slightly in terms of ratings. None of the restaurants has a perfect score.

Giuseppi’s, which also has a location in Bluffton, first opened on the island in 1984, according to its website.

Earlier this year, the landmark restaurant frightened its fans with a “June Fool’s” joke that made it seem it was closing when it really was just installing brand new tables.

Last year, Giuseppi’s expanded by adding a private dining room that seats 50 and enlarging the patio with seats for an additional 75.

The restaurant is owned by SERG Restaurant Group.