Hilton Head restaurant has best coffee in SC, website says. It’s coming to Bluffton soon

If you need a jolt of caffeine in the mornings or enjoy the flavor of a coffee dessert in the evenings, there’s no better place to be in South Carolina than Hilton Head’s Java Burrito, according to Buzzfeed.

The restaurant, located in the Village at Wexford, 1000 William Hilton Parkway, made a name for itself with its local-ingredient burrito bar and fresh-squeezed lime margaritas, and now it is getting some attention for its coffee.

Buzzfeed took advantage of the algorithm on the business review website Yelp to rank the best coffee in each state.

“Having coffee and burritos is an odd mix, yes... but they do both SO WELL THAT I DON’T CARE!,” one reviewer posted on Yelp.

Frederika Fekete, who owns Java Burrito with husband Michael, said that to make the best coffee, you have to start with quality beans.

“We couldn’t do it without our awesome coffee roasters,” she said.

Savannah Coffee Roasters in downtown Savannah is the source for Java Burrito’s three private-label blends, and Camino Roasters out of Charleston roasts the beans for Java Burrito’s medium to dark roast that comes from a single origin.

Right now, Java Burrito is featuring beans from Guatemala.

“We try to rotate our single-origin (country) three to four times a year,” Fekete said.

If you want something on the chillier side, the nitro cold brew — which has a shot of nitrogen and a froth worthy of an Instagram post — might be more up your alley.

On Java Burrito’s seasonal menu is a Pecan-Pumpkin Pie Latte, Fekete said. “It’s a new version of pumpkin spice.”

The flavorful Mexican Mocha — espresso and milk with cinnamon, nutmeg, honey and dark chocolate — is an all-time favorite.

And, one unusual seasonal drink that was so popular it was added to the regular menu is the Honey Lavender Latte. It is made with lavender cane sugar and local honey, and aromatic lavender buds are sprinkled on top.

Rounding out the specialties is an espresso milkshake that adult customers may add a shot of whiskey to, or Affogato, which is two scoops of ice cream topped by hot espresso.

Bluffton location

Fekete said Java Burrito’s plans to open a location in Bluffton are in the works, with an estimated opening next fall at 1260 May River Road in Old Town.

The owners are working with architects to design a restaurant that has exactly what they need for the food and drinks the restaurant offers.

Said Fekete: “It will be a build from the ground up.”