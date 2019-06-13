Java Burrito planning to open 2nd location in Beaufort County. Here’s where

Java Burrito has applied to open a new location in Bluffton along May River Road. Java Burrito

Java Burrito — a restaurant known for its burrito bar, coffee selections and local ingredients — is planning to open a second location in Bluffton, according to a Town of Bluffton Review Committee meeting agenda.

The new restaurant would be located at 1260 May River Road if approved. Owners have applied for the construction of a 4,400-square-foot building on approximately 0.4 acres of land, according to the committee’s agenda.

“We think Bluffton is really something special as far as Old Town goes and beyond,” Michael Fekete, owner of the restaurant, said. “We have a lot of customers who travel from Bluffton to Hilton Head, and they keep asking, ‘When are you coming?’”

The restaurant is located in The Village at Wexford, 1000 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Its menu boasts a number of breakfast options including breakfast sandwiches, pastries, breakfast burritos and more.

Customers also can enjoy coffee and other offerings later in the day; they can choose what goes into their burrito, bowl, taco, salad or quesadilla. A kid’s menu is also available, along with a bar menu of cocktails, beer, wine and desserts.

“The core of the new restaurant will still be the same fresh, farm-to-table Mexican eatery and coffee house,” said Frederika Fekete, Michael Fekete’s wife and the restaurant’s marketing manager. “We hope to bring something fresh to Bluffton.”

The Best Things in South Carolina named the restaurant as having the best margaritas in the state last year.

“This Mexican restaurant-slash-coffee house might not be the first place you’d think to go for a margarita, but one sip will change your mind for good,” the website wrote.

A possible construction date and opening date have not been announced because the process of obtaining the land to build the restaurant and the proper permits is in its early stages, Frederika Fekete said.

However, the Feketes hope to open the new location sometime next year.

Frederika Fekete said their dream is for the new location to be as environmentally friendly as possible with solar panels on the roof and other measures to ensure a small environmental footprint.

“It’s been pretty organic to want to grow and want to do it again,” Frederika Fekete said of opening the new location. “We love what we do. We love the industry, and the community has been amazing to us.”