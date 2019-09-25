No more driving to Savannah for chicken salad. Restaurant planned for Bluffton

Chicken Salad Chick is the latest restaurant to announce it will soon open in the Buckwalter area of Bluffton.

It will be the first location in Beaufort County for the franchise based in Alabama. The closest Chicken Salad Chick is in Pooler at 155 Traders Way.

The business recently announced via Facebook that a location is under construction in front of the new Kroger grocery store.

The restaurant’s menu offers, of course, multiple chicken salad styles, from traditional to spicy. Pimento cheese, soups and sandwiches are also found on the menu.

Savannah’s location offers meal options such as “The Chick,” which includes a scoop or a sandwich of any chicken salad. It comes with any side, a scoop or cup of soup for $7.99.

The Buckwalter area has boomed recently, with multiple restaurants planned, including Frankie Bones and Corner Perk Cafe.

In June, One Hot Mama’s opened in July adjacent to the Cinemark Bluffton movie theater in Buckwalter Place.