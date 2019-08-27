‘Something different’ planned for Bluffton’s barbecue scene. Here’s what’s cooking

United States of BBQ: A look at the distinctive regional styles of American barbecue From Texas to the Carolinas, here's a look at the distinctive styles and flavors of barbecue across the United States. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Texas to the Carolinas, here's a look at the distinctive styles and flavors of barbecue across the United States.

The debate over South Carolina barbecue versus North Carolina barbecue likely will never end, but one businessman is trying to tempt Bluffton’s hungry diners with something else — Texas-inspired barbecue.

Patrick Malone and his wife, Donna, said they are looking to bring “something different” to the table with their semi-permanent barbecue trailer in the Old Town Bluffton area.

“We are doing what you would see in Texas, which is a lot of beef,” Patrick Malone said. “We want to be known for beef brisket.”

Malone Barbecue opens for the first time on a vacant lot at 1195 May River Road on Saturday. Regular hours will be Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the food sells out.

“We make everything fresh, and we make a limited amount,” Patrick Malone said. “I never like to serve leftover barbecue.”

In addition to the brisket, Malone’s menu includes ribs, smoked turkey and homemade sausage. Food is sold “market-style” by the half-pound, but customers can buy more or less if they wish.

Patrick and Donna Malone moved to Bluffton from Philadephia in 2015. Submitted

“It’s like going to the deli and ordering,” Patrick Malone explained. “We’ll weigh it. We’ll cut it right there in front of you.”

If anyone wants a little taste of everything, Malone said he can make that happen.

“We want people to get a platter of food and sit down with their family and friends and share it,” he said. “That’s kind of what barbecue is, bringing people together.”

Malone Barbecue’s fare is sold “market-style” by weight. Submitted

Typical sides will include loaded baked beans — he’s not willing to share the secret recipe — baked mac and cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, and macaroni salad.

“We make our own pickles, and people seem to go crazy over the pickles,” Patrick Malone said.

Malone Barbecue begins serving lunches from a lot in the Old Town Bluffton area on Saturday, Aug. 31. Submitted

There’s cornbread, but, in case anyone needs a reminder that this is Texas-style, the food is served with white bread on the side.

Malone Barbecue’s homemade sausage is made with fire-roasted poblano peppers and pepper jack cheese. Submitted

A half-pound of meat will cost $9 to $11, depending on the type, and sides are in the $2.50 to $3 range.

Eventually, once the weather cools a bit, Patrick Malone said he hopes to add Friday night hours and picnic tables.

He said he envisions outdoor seating and games, a “hangout spot on Friday nights” and lunches on Saturdays.

Malone Barbecue also offers a variety of catering options for weddings and other private events.

For more information, follow Malone Barbecue on Facebook or Instagram.