Fast-casual restaurant opens on Hilton Head’s south end — with big plans for others

Check out the new location — and menu — of Hilton Head’s Healthy Habit restaurant The former north end favorite "Healthy Habit" has moved to Hilton Head Island's south end. Here's a look at the new location — and a peek at the new menu. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The former north end favorite "Healthy Habit" has moved to Hilton Head Island's south end. Here's a look at the new location — and a peek at the new menu.

Months after its popular north end location closed, Healthy Habit has exciting news for both the south end and the north end of Hilton Head Island.

The fast-casual Hilton Head restaurant, which focuses on fresh ingredients, officially opened its new location on Hilton Head’s south end with a new look — a first of many moves in the works for the soon-to-be franchise — making healthy options more available throughout the area.

The redesigned and rebranded restaurant at Hilton Head’s Park Plaza will serve as a flagship site for HHI Hospitality’s latest project.

“We have three prototypes in the works,” Nick Bergelt, CEO of Healthy Habit/ HHI Hospitality, told the Island Packet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of those “prototypes” will be an additional Healthy Habit on the north end of Hilton Head, Bergelt said. He said HHI Hospitality will be announcing specifics on the location in the next few weeks. The company is also been “been actively looking at opportunities in Bluffton and Savannah.”

Healthy Habit was founded by different owners in 2017 and purchased by the local corporation in 2018. The north end location closed earlier this year after the landlord of the space decided to make the stripmall into storage units.

Healthy Habit will be serving up fresh salads and bowls (upper and middle left photos) and will soon have kiosks with healthy options in various locations (bottom left). Kit Carper Photography

While the core concept of healthy options made from fresh ingredients hasn’t changed at the new Healthy Habit, a lot has.

The location has a sleek, modern design, with indoor and outdoor seating, and a bar overlooking the exhibition kitchen and grow room.

Yes, a grow room. The restaurant will grow produce and lettuce on site in its grow room, which will be visible to customers, taking the idea of “fresh and local ingredients” to a new level.

The new Healthy Habit is committed to convenience— with plans for an app and online ordering that allows customers to skip the line and pick up orders without the hassle.

“Being a born and raised local myself, making convenient, healthy eating accessible to everyone on the island feels great, knowing the impact we can have,” Bergelt said.

Healthy Habit also has another plan in the works for making healthy meals more convenient: kiosks.

Kiosks will be popping up at places where people are searching for an easy, healthy alternative.

“The kiosks are well-suited for gyms, schools, hospitals, dorms, airports or even large office buildings,” he said.

Bergelt is known for creating and developing Charbar, Holy Tequila! and the recently opened Whiskey Room at Charbar, three highly acclaimed restaurants in Park Plaza. His company sold those three restaurants to Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Group, the largest restaurant group on the island, earlier this year.

Bergelt previously told the Island Packet he “decided to move his focus to franchising his quick service restaurant concepts Stoner’s Pizza Joint and Healthy Habit.”

Healthy Habit serves a variety of customized menu items such as breakfast bowls, toasts, wraps, salads, superfood bowls, grains, noodles and more. They also will be serving coffees, teas, pressed juices, and homemade lemonade.

“If you want to load up a salad with veggies and fruits, you can. If you don’t even want lettuce in your salad, no problem— we have grain, noodle and superfood bowls for that,” Bergelt said. “My personal favorites are our Huevos Rancheros breakfast bowl, and our Vietnamese noodle bowl, depending on what time of day it is.”

Healthy Habit is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week. The new location will host a grand opening celebration from 3 to 7 p.m on Sept. 1.