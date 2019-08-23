Bluffton Target remodel started. Here’s what shoppers can expect to see

Target’s been remodeling stores across the country. Here’s a peek at their new look If your local Target is currently undergoing a remodel — here's an idea at what the store might look like when it's finished. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If your local Target is currently undergoing a remodel — here's an idea at what the store might look like when it's finished.

Renovations are underway at Target in Bluffton, but shoppers shouldn’t worry: The store is expected to be open its usual hours.

Shipping containers and construction equipment are staged in a cordoned off area of the parking lot along U.S. 278, and a temporary restroom facility has been set up outside the store’s entrance.

Inside, the customer service desk has been relocated, and portions of the store have been cleared in preparation for construction.

On Thursday, a Target employee was stationed in an empty area — once home to household cleaners — to help direct customers to products.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An emailed statement from Target spokesperson Liz Hancock said the renovations are part of an ongoing nationwide change that will feature “modern design elements” and “make shopping in store and online even easier and more inspiring for our guests.”

Hancock said the store in Kitties Crossing Shopping Center will remain open during renovations, which are expected to be completed later this fall.

Target Store Remodel on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Gainesville, Va. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Target) Kevin Wolf AP Images for Target

The remodeled Bluffton store will have a nursing space for moms, Hancock’s statement said.

Here are other things planned:

Modern decor and fixtures, additional mannequins and specialty LED lighting.

Dynamic and inspiring merchandise displays throughout the store —including in home, apparel, and beauty

Updated order pickup and guest service counter

Target Store Remodel on Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Gainesville, Va. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Target) Kevin Wolf AP Images for Target

Target says on its website that “no two remodels look exactly alike.”

On a website dedicated to the new design, photos show bright white interiors with circle-shaped lights overhead, polished concrete floors and light wood accents.

A remodeled Target Store is shown on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Duarte, Calif. (Carlos Delgado/AP Images for Target) Carlos Delgado AP Images for Target

Beaufort County Design Review Board meetings in December 2018 and January 2019 offered information about the changes on the outside of the store.

The board approved changing the stucco texture of the store’s facade to a wood-like paneling, repainting the metal roof and replacing light fixtures.