Business

Target shoppers in Bluffton can expect to see big changes soon. Here is what’s happening

By Alec Snyder

December 28, 2018 12:37 PM

Target is planning to remodel around 300 of its stores in 2019, and the Bluffton location is among them, officials said.
Target is planning to remodel around 300 of its stores in 2019, and the Bluffton location is among them, officials said. Nati Harnik AP
Target is planning to remodel around 300 of its stores in 2019, and the Bluffton location is among them, officials said. Nati Harnik AP

Bluffton’s Target will be getting a makeover soon, but shoppers don’t need to worry about the store closing while the work is going on.

The company announced in March that it was planning to modernize more than 1,000 stores across the country, and a spokesperson confirmed in an email Thursday that the Bluffton store at Kitties Crossing Shopping Center off U.S. 278 will be one of the roughly 300 to be remodeled in 2019.

Target spokeswoman Jacque DeBuse said in the email that she could not share any additional details about the work at the Bluffton store and would not give a timetable for the renovations.

“There are many considerations and factors that influence a remodel project’s timing, scope and specific details during the planning process, so we can provide more information once construction is underway,” she said.

Target says on its website that “no two remodels look exactly alike.”

Duarte_CA_GSOP.JPG
A remodeled Target Store is shown on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Duarte, Calif. (Carlos Delgado/AP Images for Target)
Carlos Delgado AP Images for Target

In its other renovations, Target has added amenities like a shopping “river,” which is an aisle meant to keep customers looking around, to a Chicago-area store. Nursing rooms are also being added in some stores for mothers of newborns.

At a Richmond, Texas store, which was the first to undergo the new remodeling, two entrances have been created catering to different needs. The first, called “Ease” leads to an in-and-out shopping experience for bare-bones essentials. The other, “Inspiration,” provides shoppers with the typical full shopping experience.

Glenview-Order-Pickup-Entrance-Exterior_2.jpg
— Retail Info Systems

Other stores Target provides remodeling photos for are in Minneapolis; Gainesville, Virginia; and Duarte, California. Those photos include wood-paneled sections for food and beverages, simulated home decor setups and sports team-centric “fan central” sections.

Local design changes

The agenda for the next Beaufort County Design Review Board meeting on Jan. 3 offers some hints at what could be happening at the Bluffton store.

The board approved some exterior changes at its Dec. 6 meeting, including changing the stucco texture to a wood-like paneling, repainting the metal roof and replacing light fixtures.

Now, the board wants to alter some of those approved updates, including a change in the facade to a veneer and slightly altering the shade of brown on the outside of the building.

On its website, Target said that all stores will remain open during the renovation process.

TargetValleyForge.JPG
A newer Target store in Valley Forge, Pa.
— Montgomery County (PA) Planning Commission

Alec Snyder

Alec Snyder has been the growth and development reporter at The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. He covers Beaufort County and Bluffton government, along with housing affordability throughout the area. Alec is from Philadelphia and an alum of The George Washington University.

  Comments  