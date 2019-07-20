Bluffton has a new store that’s open now. Here’s where you can check it out

pexels.com

Tanger 2 Outlets in Bluffton has officially welcomed a new store, and it will fit the needs of those in the medical field.

Uniform Outlet opened Friday next to New York and Company, according to a Tanger Outlets news release. The store specializes in affordable, brand-name, scrubs and medical uniforms for men and women.

Sizes at the store range from extra small to 5X and are available in petite, regular, tall and plus.

“This new retailer will be a valuable resource to the medical professionals living and working in our area,” Ashley Doepp, general manager at Tanger Outlet Centers Hilton Head, said.

Available brands at the store include Cherokee, Grey’s Anatomy, Healing Hands, Heartsoul, Wink and their exclusive brand, Sanibel Scrubs, the release said. Slip-resistant, comfortable shoes and medical accessories are also available.

Customers can also find lab coats, stethoscopes, compression socks, pen lights, shoes and surgical caps and more.