Attention shoppers! New stores are opening at the Bluffton Tanger Outlets. See what’s coming

Shoppers, get ready. New stores are opening in the Bluffton Tanger Outlets.

Spartina 449 — known for its handbags and accessories — opened a second location at Tanger 1 Outlets next to Kate Spade on Monday, according to a Tanger Outlets news release. Its other location, at Tanger 2 next to Claire’s, is still open.

Kitchen Collection is moving from Tanger 1 to Tanger 2 by early July, according to the news release. The store offers name-brand kitchen items, including cookware, bakeware and small appliances, according to the Tanger Outlets website.

The Sandbox Children’s Museum is expected to open July 1 in Tanger 2 in a 4,500 square-foot space. The Hilton Head-based children’s museum will serve children up to 12 years old and include science, technology, engineering, entrepreneurship, arts and math and music learning through exhibits.

Simply Southern — an apparel, gift and accessories store — plans to open next to Levi’s Outlet at Tanger 1 early this fall. The store sells items for women, men and children.

Also arriving soon is Uniform Outlet. The store, which specializes in medical apparel and offers brands such as Vera Bradley, Dickies, Carhartt and Cherokee, according to its website. The store is set to open in early August, but an exact date has not been announced.