A Bluffton children’s store has relocated. Here’s where you can find it

Moonlit Lullaby/Facebook

A Bluffton children’s boutique store has changed ownership and moved to a new location.

Moonlit Lullaby — which originally opened in 2015 under the ownership of Emily Cohn along Fording Island Road — has opened a new location at 55 Bridge Street in Old Town Bluffton, according to new owner Jillian Atkinson.

The store offers a selection of children’s clothing, toys and accessories.

“I just thought it would be the perfect fit here,” Atkinson said Monday of the new location. “Old Town has really seen a lot of growth and it needed something like this. There are all these beautiful boutiques, but there wasn’t one centered around children.”

Atkinson, a New Jersey native who moved to the Bluffton area around eight years ago with her husband, worked for Cohn at the previous location. When she learned Cohn was interested in selling the store, she jumped at the chance.

The new location opened in March, but celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

Atkinson, who gave birth to her second child days before the store opened in March, said it would not have happened without the help of her parents Larry and Lynn Ruocco.

“I had my son and that same day, I got a message from my landlord saying we got the signatures we needed for the town to give us a business license,” Atkinson said. “It was crazy. I was literally in the shop with my newborn welcoming customers.”

The boutique is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We love our loyal customers and are excited to welcome tourists as well,” Atkinson said.