A new hotel is coming to Port Royal. And it’s a little different than what you’re used to

The Beaufort-area is getting a new hotel that plans to give guests a unique experience as they explore the Lowcountry.

Spartina Hospitality Management and 303 Associates have partnered to develop a boutique hotel at 1840 Ribaut Road in the Port Royal central business corridor, according to a news release.

“Typically what a boutique hotel means is it has unique styles and designs,” Dick Stewart, CEO of 303 Associates, said Monday.





The hotel may be branded separately by a hotel corporation, but is planned to keep its unique character, he added.

“You can get some of the unique identity that people are looking for these days with the professionalism of a corporate hotel,” Stewart said.

The hotel at the corner of Ribaut Road and Rahn Lane, should be either four or five stories tall and is expected to have 80 to 100 rooms, Stewart said.

“This site is 1.2 miles from Sands Beach, Parris Island and the Cypress Wetlands and the wonderful shops and restaurants along Paris Avenue in historic Port Royal,” Jonathan Sullivan, president of Spartina, said. “... The recent addition of new restaurants in Port Royal are encouraging.”

Construction is expected to begin sometime around the end of 2019 with the hopeful opening in fall 2020, Stewart said. Construction on the project should bring 75 to 100 jobs to the area along with the eventual hire of 25 to 30 people as hotel staff.

“In recent weeks, I have listened to residents saying they welcome more visitors, they want more customers in their shops and restaurants and they want more jobs and tax revenues,” Stewart said. “We have created over 289 jobs and increased property tax revenues by over $430,000 per year in Beaufort Town Center. We are happy to add to our existing investments in Port Royal.”