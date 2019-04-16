McDonald’s self serve kiosk How to use McDonald's self serve kiosk Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK How to use McDonald's self serve kiosk

The view out the window when you’re in the drive-thru is about to be “modernized” at Hilton Head Island’s McDonald’s on the north end.

McDonald’s has applied to the Town of Hilton Head Island to renovate the dining room, exterior and the drive-thru at 2 Plaza Drive and U.S. 278.

The new look will include a natural brown exterior and the McDonald’s logo, but no famous golden arches over top of the restaurant to maintain the island’s branding and design guidelines.

“McDonald’s and its franchising partners are investing $6 billion to modernize more than 14,000 restaurants nationwide,” the application said. “The goal is to emphasize convenience and personalized experiences while boosting the fun-to-eat factor that the Golden Arches represent.”





The expected finish date is “by 2020,” according to the application.

The design review board heard the plans last week for the second time. In the first review, the board requested the developers remove all bright yellow elements of the plan.

The renovation will remove the existing roof and “light beams” on top the restaurant and add new drive-thru signage and more parking to the restaurant — which is located in front of the Port Royal Plaza.

Inside, the restaurant will be reconfigured to install self-serve kiosks, according to the application.

The kitchen and dining room will be left mostly intact, so the restaurant should remain open through construction, the application said.