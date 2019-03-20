Business

Is the TJ Maxx store on Hilton Head a ‘relic’? Big changes are coming

By Katherine Kokal

March 20, 2019 09:07 AM

The existing Hilton Head T.J. Maxx store near Whole Foods and Shelter Cove.
Hilton Head Island’s T.J. Maxx store is just down the sidewalk from a stylish grocery store: Whole Foods Market.

T.J. Maxx’s owners want their Shelter Cove-area store to look more like the neighboring grocery chain, according to preliminary application materials filed with the Town of Hilton Head Island.

“The existing T.J. Maxx entry feature is a relic of a previous style of architecture that the owners would like to modernize,” according to the application. “The renovation of the existing ‘post modern’ T.J. Maxx entry feature (will) be more consistent with the recently renovated Whole Foods.”

Modernizing the store includes installing wood features on the entrance and changing the triangular roof of the building, according to renderings in the application.

Town of Hilton Head Island application materials

The store won’t be getting any bigger, but developers say the construction is planned for this summer.

“We want to get it done as quickly as we can,” contractor Chris Nardone said Tuesday. “We hope to be going into construction ... around June.”

He said the construction will likely take three to four months to complete, which means T.J. Maxx shoppers could have a new storefront to look for by fall 2019.

The changes will come before the town’s design review board next Monday.

