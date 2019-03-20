Months after December fire, historic Savannah restaurant is re-opening. Here’s when

Months after a fire caused Savannah’s historic The Olde Pink House to close its doors, the restaurant has announced it will be re-opening this spring, according to a news release from the restaurant.
“We’re thrilled to welcome guests back to this important piece of Savannah history beginning on April 8,” general manager Craig Jeffress said.
The restaurant, which was built in 1771, has been working to restore the architecture of the building after a fire broke out in its second-floor ballroom on Dec. 27, The Island Packet previously reported. A live Christmas tree appeared to be the cause.
“We know The Olde Pink House is a very special place that means so much to so many people in our community, and our goal is to restore the interiors exactly as people remember,” Jeffress said.
He said in the statement that some of the finishing touches to the interior will still be completed throughout the month of April, after the doors are reopened, but the restaurant wants to get its “treasured staff back to work ... and help (its) loyal customers make incredible memories once again.”
Based on the current restoration timeline, The Olde Pink House will be open daily starting at 5 p.m. and seat guests until 10:30 p.m. The Planters Tavern, which plays live music, and the Arches Bar, which has indoor and outdoor seating, will be open later into the evening.
Guests will be seated on a walk-in basis from April 8 through 14. Reservations can be made for April 15 forward.
More than 40 reservations have already been made since the reopening announcement Wednesday morning, according to the website the restaurant uses for reservations.
The restaurant is one of Savannah’s finest dining establishments, which offers “new Southern cuisine in a sophisticated, yet casual setting,” according to Visit Savannah.
