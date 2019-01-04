Historic Savannah restaurant hopes to reopen soon after fire. Here’s when it could happen

A historic Savannah restaurant hopes to partially reopen by the end of January after a fire damaged the building last week.
The Olde Pink House Restaurant was damaged by a fire Dec. 27 that started in the building’s second-floor ballroom around 9:30 a.m., according to Savannah Fire Rescue officials. A live Christmas tree appeared to be the cause.
No major injuries were reported. One woman was rescued from an office on the restaurant’s second floor by several restaurant employees who helped her down with a ladder.
The blaze was extinguished by fire crews by 10:10 a.m. that day.
Autumn Taylor, assistant general manager for the restaurant, said Friday that the restaurant hopes to partially reopen by the end of the month. She was unable to say what part of the restaurant would be open to customers or the extent of the damage the building suffered.
Several Savannah restaurants have reached out to offer Olde Pink House employees temporary positions until the restaurant reopens, according to a WTOC news report.
According to the report, La Scala has taken in approximately 6 servers and bartenders from the Pink House, Green Fire Pizza has also taken in a couple of employees and Treylor Park and Hitch plan to invite Pink House employees a place to work.
