Bluffton’s new Jimmy John’s is charging $1 for sandwiches. Here’s when you can get one

A Bluffton restaurant is celebrating its grand opening with $1 sandwiches on Thursday, according to a news release.
Jimmy John’s, which opened in early November within Kittie’s Crossing off Bluffton Road, will offer $1 sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in celebration of its grand opening.
“We have received tremendous support from the people of Bluffton since opening our store,” Adam Mikell, owner of the restaurant, said. “We want to thank our customers for welcoming us into their community by offering fresh and fast sandwiches for just one dollar.”
Customers will be able to choose from any classic sandwich from numbers one through six on the menu along with a Jimmy John’s BLT.
The deal is limited to one sandwich per person and is only available in-store, the release said.
The company prides itself on using all-natural meats that are freshly sliced, local produce, and bread that is baked daily in each store, according to its website.
