Top-ranked Port Royal restaurant closes 4 years after opening. Building listed for sale

After almost four years in business, a top-ranked restaurant in Port Royal is closing its doors.
1635 on the Avenue, which opened in 2015, is closing Feb. 16, according to chef and owner Lorett Hayes.
Hayes posted on Facebook earlier this month that she is moving with her husband back to their home in the Upstate area and is selling the building at 1635 Paris Ave, which includes an upstairs rental apartment.
“I love all those people from Fripp island, Dawtaw island, and all those in between,” she wrote. “We had a great time meeting all of you but this journey called Life has to move on. God bless you all and thank you all for your support.”
The 2,100-square-foot building is listed online as a “turnkey restaurant in the heart of Port Royal” for $390,000.
The restaurant had a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor and was listed as the No. 1 Restaurant in Port Royal.
Before 1635 on the Avenue opened, Suwan Thai occupied the space, according to previous Beaufort Gazette reporting.
