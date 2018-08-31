Sit back and relax. This Hilton Head store will now bring your groceries to you

Shoppers on Hilton Head Island can now sit back and relax after a grocery store announced it will offer same-day delivery for the island.
Kroger’s Hilton Head location in Shelter Cove Towne Centre is one of 75 locations nation-wide that will now offer same-day delivery of groceries in two hours or less, according to a Kroger news release.
Customers can now fill their online carts through an existing partnership with Kroger and Instacart.
Customers can shop for the same-day experience at delivery.kroger.com or their local store’s website.
After signing into their digital account and entering a zip code, customers can shop the digital store for items, the release said. Customers also earn Kroger fuel rewards on every delivery purchase and can redeem their digital coupons to saveon their groceries.
Customers ordering through Kroger’s website will receive their first delivery free with no membership fee, the release said.
