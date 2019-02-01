Business

This Hilton Head restaurant appears to have closed. Here’s what we know

By Caitlin Turner

February 01, 2019 03:51 PM

LWood’s on Orleans appears to have closed for renovations. No information on when the restaurant will reopen has been released.
A Hilton Head Island restaurant that opened in July 2018 appears to have closed, according to a sign posted on its window.

LWood’s on Orleans is closed for renovations, the sign said. The restaurant opened at former location of Casey’s Sports Bar at 37 New Orleans Road.

Owners Lee Wood and Lee Wood Jr. re-opened the restaurant after they closed their first location on Pope Avenue in 2011 when the recession hit hard, Lee Woods said in July.

The restaurant is known for its Buffalo, N.Y., style menu.

An attempt to reach Wood Friday to learn when the restaurant will reopen and what the renovations to the building will be was not successful.

