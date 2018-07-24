LWoods on New Orleans Road on Hilton Head Island as seen on Tuesday has taken over the space formerly occupied by Casey’s Sports Bar & Grille.
A new eatery is open at this popular Hilton Head spot. Bring your appetite.

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

July 24, 2018 02:37 PM

A new restaurant has opened at a popular Hilton Head Island location, and the owners hope to bring a taste of Buffalo, NY to the island.

LWoods opened at 37 New Orleans Road. The spot is the former location of Casey’s Sports Bar, which announced it had sold the restaurant on June 23 in a Facebook post.

New owners Lee Woods and Lee Woods Jr. re-opened the restaurant after they closed their location on Pope Avenue in 2011 when the recession hit hard.

“We decided to give it another crack,” Lee Woods said of the new location.

Popular items on the menu include calamari, chicken wing soup, pizza logs and “weck” sandwiches — a Buffalo classic.

“It’s thin-sliced roast beef on a kimmelweck roll made to order and served with au jus, horseradish, coleslaw and a hot baked potato salad,” Woods said.

Woods said he plans to replace an island in the middle of the restaurant that holds draft beer with a carving station for different sandwiches. Those sandwiches will be carved by a bartender.

The restaurant opens at 3 p.m. and closes around midnight, Woods said.

“We like to say that it’s the bar that thinks it’s a restaurant and the restaurant that thinks it’s a bar,” Woods said.

