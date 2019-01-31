You’ll soon be able to throw an axe and have a beer at this Beaufort business. Here’s when

Two Beaufort veterans are opening a new business for those of us who thrive on friendly competition and might want to get a little frustration out.
Moss & Hatchet Lowcountry Axe Throwing is expected to open sometime this spring in Beaufort Town Center, according to part owner Henry Dreier.
Dreier is opening the axe-throwing experience with his friend Nicholas Price. Both are former Marines.
“Nicholas and I are real good friends,” Dreier said. “When his wife took him on a trip to Atlanta, they went to a similar facility there and he showed me some videos of him throwing axes while he was there. I’ve thrown axes in the past and had experience with that sort of thing. I just didn’t realize other people cared.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Beaufort facility will teach the proper technique to throw axes and then allow customers to throw the weapons at a large dart- board-like target. Players can keep score based on where the axe hits the target, according to a Beaufort Town Center news release.
“Whether you’re looking to get into the competitive side of axe throwing, or you’ve never touched an axe in your life, we want everyone to feel comfortable throwing with us,” Price said.
Moss & Hatchet will sell beer, wine and soft drinks beverages. Sessions can be booked ahead of time for $20 per person per hour, Dreier said.
Dreier said he plans to have daylight hours on Saturdays for family sessions. Otherwise, those interested in throwing must be 13 years or older and have a parent’s consent.
The business plans to be open Thursday through Sunday with hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. ; 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
“Not only is it extremely addictive, but it’s incredibly therapeutic,” Dreier said. “Just come on in and let your frustrations go as you fling an axe toward a wooded target board. Whether you’ve had a rough week at work or your ex did you dirty, I assure you that Moss & Hatchet is a judgment-free zone.”
Comments