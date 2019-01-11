Want to have some fun and get out a little frustration? This new Pooler spot uses an ax

Looking for some indoor fun after the arrival of colder weather?
You won’t have to look further than Pooler.
Bear Axe Throwing opened last week at 1370 U.S. 80 in Suite 300 in Pooler, according to manager Tim Simpson.
The business provides a place for adults and children, with supervision, to throw axes at targets after instructions on the safest way to throw.
The spot books events for individuals and larger groups. Throwing lanes are $40 per person for two hours, and $20 per person for one hour, according to the company’s website.
“More people come in looking for fun,” Simpson said. “But we’ve had multiple people, after they get done, say that it feels really refreshing and can help get some anger out.”
Snack foods are available. The facility currently does notserve alcohol.
All equipment needed for each session is provided.
Bear Axe Throwing is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
