Hilton Head airport officials to announce upcoming ‘expansion.’ Is it a new airline?

Hilton Head Island Airport officials will announce “new offerings and opportunities” for fliers at a press conference Wednesday, a move that could signal the arrival of a new carrier or of new routes to the facility.
The announcement of the press conference came in an airport news release Monday.
Contacted Monday afternoon, airport media spokesperson Elena Milbrandt said the announcement involved “an expansion.” She declined to provide specifics.
“I can’t tell you any details,” airports director John Rembold said when asked Monday afternoon if a new carrier was coming to the island. “It’s good news for the airport and the community.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Asked if the “expansion” would increase revenue and bring new jobs to the facility, Rembold said “I hope so.”
Asked if it would increase the number of travelers served by the airport, Rembold said “I would think so.”
The last time the airport held a news conference, on Oct. 15, Rembold announced that United Airlines would begin servicing the airport in spring 2019.
In November, the airport also announced that American Airlines will begin flying directly to Washington D.C. from the island terminal.
Monday’s announcement came after the airport request for accommodations tax money for 2019 was doubled to $80,000. A-TAX money, sometimes called the tourist tax, is raised from a tax visitors pay on lodging on the island.
Mayor John McCann doubled — and town council approved —the A-TAX committee’s recommendation on Dec. 18, praising the work of the airport commission..
Read Next
Hilton Head chamber gets $535K of tax money in extra grant. Here’s who didn’t get a dime
When the Hilton Head airport applied for the tax grant for 2019, officials said the grant would be used to bring a new air service to the airport.
“Specifically, ATAX dollars would be used to fund our partnership with Volaire Aviation Consulting, a firm specializing in developing and attracting air service for smaller, niche airports like Hilton Head Island Airport,” according to the airport’s A-TAX grant application, which The Island Packet received through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Volaire Aviation Consulting has previously worked with airports to bring in new routes, including American Airlines, according to recent posts on Volaire’s Facebook page.
The Hilton Head airport is also in preliminary talks with the town to enhance the airport’s exterior look.
“The project involves a new entrance sign, drive aisle improvements, and landscaping, irrigation and lighting improvements,” according to pre-application materials filed with the town.
Milbrandt said Monday that the press conference does not involve the planned work on the airport’s exterior.
This story will be updated.
Comments