This Bluffton restaurant appears to have closed after reopening over a year ago

By Caitlin Turner

January 02, 2019 01:08 PM

Red Restaurant and Wine Boutique in Bluffton appears to have closed. The restaurant was locked Wednesday afternoon during its normal business hours.
The Red Restaurant and Wine Boutique — located in the shopping plaza that also houses Best Buy at 1011 Fording Island Road — had locked doors Wednesday afternoon. It is typically open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, according to a previous article from The Island Packet.

No announcement of the restaurant’s closure had been made on its Facebook page as of Wednesday. A website for the restaurant had been disabled. No signs were posted on its doors indicating it has closed.

The restaurant reopened in May 2017 with new owners and added a lunch and dinner menu.

Tara and Arturo Lopez purchased the wine store in October of 2016 and renovated the business. The store sold more than 600 varieties of wine and prepared dishes that included rack of lamb, grass-fed cornish game hen and local catches of the day.

Attempts to reach restaurant representatives Wednesday were not successful.

The restaurant is not the first to close in the shopping plaza.

The Brick Chicken closed suddenly in July without saying why.

