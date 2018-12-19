This Hilton Head restaurant is being sued for over $2 million. Will it reopen?

A Hilton Head Island restaurant that opened in June 2017 is being sued for foreclosure for over $2 million, according to Beaufort County Court records.
Darren Clarke’s Tavern — located at 8 Executive Park Road — is the subject of a lawsuit filed Sept. 28 by Synovus Bank against Back Nine Realty LLC., DCMD Restaurant Group, LLC, Rosemary Doyle and Michael Doyle.
The steakhouse is the first by professional golfer Darren Clarke. It is known for it’s Irish pub-like atmosphere.
The lawsuit alleges $2,516,200 was due in unpaid mortgage payments as of Aug. 27. The amount the bank wants also includes $35,699 in interest, $8,068 in loan fees and $5,410 in late charges.
“Borrowers have defaulted in payment of the note and mortgage by failing to make payments when due under said documents,” the lawsuit says. “The note and mortgage are therefore in default and the bank has declared the entire balance of principal to be immediately due and payable.”
The restaurant announced on Facebook last week that would be closed until further notice after a pipe burst.
When asked Wednesday if the foreclosure lawsuit contributed to the restaurant closing, owner Michael Doyle said the restaurant had not yet been able to get the pipe fixed, and that it hopes to reevaluate when the tavern will reopen in the new year.
“We want to sell the building to an investor so we can stay,” Doyle said. “They’d hopefully take over and buy (the restaurant) from the bank.”
Doyle added that the restaurant plans to reach out to those with reservations to cancel them.
