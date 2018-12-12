South-end Hilton Head restaurant closed until further notice

Darren Clarke’s Tavern is closed until further notice, per a Tuesday post on their Facebook page.
“Dear Friends and Valued customers,” the post says. “Due to a pipe burst escalating out of our control we will be CLOSED until further notice. Please check back here for updates.”
The tavern opened June 2017 and is the first restaurant by professional golfer Darren Clarke.
Clarke, a native of Northern Ireland, renovated the former Truffles location with an Irish influence. The remodel included fixtures and bar materials shipped from Ireland.
The restaurant’s menu ranges from a $15 bangers and mash to a $49 22-oz. cowboy rib steak.
The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every day. Happy hours from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
