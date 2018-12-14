Business

Hilton Head’s ‘Dave and Buster’s-style’ game room looks like it’s closed. Here’s what we know

By Caitlin Turner

December 14, 2018 02:00 PM

Porcella’s game room in Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island appears to have closed. The establishment was open for less than a year.
Porcella’s, a more than 6,000-foot family game room on Hilton Head Island, appears to have closed less than a year after it opened.

Located within Northridge Plaza, the game room used to include 10 pool tables, air hockey, foosball, darts, shuffle board, corn-hole and virtual reality gear, along with Playstation and Xbox equipment.

Co-owner Greg Miller described the place to The Island Packet in December 2017 as “kind of a pint-sized Dave and Buster’s.”

Now, the room sits empty.

On Friday, there were no signs on the outside of the business that would explain the reasons for the closure.

A Google search for the business results in information that it has been permanently closed.

An attempt to contact Miller on Friday about the closing was unsuccessful.

