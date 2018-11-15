A new store has opened on Hilton Head Island. Here’s what you’ll find

Hilton Head Island has a new store, and it plans to focus on eyewear and eye care.
Eyeland Obtique opened Monday at 890 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 93, in the Fresh Market Shoppes, according to Billy Simmons, who owns the store in partnership with Jeanine Lundstrom.
The store also offers eye exams, contact lenses and sunglasses.
The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Private consultations are also available on Wednesdays by appointment only.
